Vulgarities, swastikas found on buildings; 4 boys charged

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:48 AM

HINDMAN, Ky.

Kentucky State Police say four boys have been charged with felonies after vulgarities and swastikas were found spray-painted on several buildings.

State police public information officer Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT-TV it's believed the vandalism happened Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Troopers were called Sunday afternoon to the area behind the Knott County Judicial Center and found the graffiti on the old jail, a local business and a bank in Hindman.

Surveillance video led troopers to arrest the boys whose ages range between 10 and 15 years old. They were charged with first-degree criminal mischief and have been returned to their guardians.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

