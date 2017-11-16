Kentucky

Police: Man carjacked Kentucky teacher who stopped to help

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:29 AM

STANTON, Ky.

A man is accused of carjacking a teacher who police say stopped to help crash victims on her way to work in Kentucky.

Powell County sheriff's deputy Mike Townsend tells WKYT-TV a Powell County High School teacher was driving to work around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when she passed a wreck in Irvine and stopped to see if she could help. Townsend said a passenger from a car involved in the crash jumped into her car, and forced her to drive him to a home in Powell County.

Townsend said the woman escaped and investigators arrested 28-year-old Freddie Reed Jr., of Clay City.

Reed is charged with kidnapping. Investigators say he was already under indictment in a separate case. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

