Officials say Ky. cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:33 AM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.

Authorities say a police officer in western Kentucky is facing official misconduct charges after agreeing not to arrest a woman if she would have sex with him.

The Kentucky New Era reports State Police have charged former Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Gray has since resigned.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the allegations give a black-eye to the profession.

Hopkinsville is in far western Kentucky, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

