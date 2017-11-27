Kentucky

Woman who survived serial killer speaks on 1997 attack

November 27, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A former University of Kentucky student who survived an attack from a notorious serial killer is in Kentucky this week to talk about her new memoir.

Holly Dunn's boyfriend, Chris Maier, was killed in the 1997 attack.

It was August and classes were just beginning when she and Maier were walking along railroad tracks on their way home from a party when they encountered Angel Maturino Resendiz. Maier was beaten to death and Dunn was raped, stabbed and left for dead.

In her memoir, "Sole Survivor," Dunn recounts how she survived the attack and helped bring Resendiz to justice. Since then she was worked with sexual and violent crime victims.

Dunn will appear at the Lexington Barnes & Noble on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and at Barnes & Noble in Louisville on Thursday, Nov. 30.

