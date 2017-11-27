Kentucky

Kentucky Talking Book Library recognized for service

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:35 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Talking Book Library has been recognized for its service to the blind.

A statement from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the organization received the James Carl Dotson award this month for providing access to literacy, information, recreation and community to blind and visually impaired people around the state.

The Kentucky Talking Book Library provides free library service to those who are unable to read traditional print. They provide braille and digital audio books by mail or through websites and mobile apps.

