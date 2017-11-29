Charges brought against 5 connected to Kentucky street gang

Federal and local authorities in Kentucky have announced charges against five people connected to a street gang in connection with a conspiracy to obtain firearms for convicted felons.
The U.S. attorney's office in Louisville said Wednesday that a 40-count indictment was unsealed after the arrests of 22-year-old Chicoby Summers, 33-year-old Shelby Strong, 23-year-old Jerlen Horton, 33-year-old Derrick Hammond and 23-year-old Lakeshia Watts, all of Louisville. The prosecutor's office said in a news release that the five are associated with the Victory Park Crips.
The release said the defendants conspired to obtain firearms through people who had no felony convictions and could legally buy guns, then transfer the weapons to convicted felons.
