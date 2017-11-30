Kentucky

Police chief retiring in Kentucky's 2nd largest city

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:29 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The police chief of Kentucky's second largest city is retiring next month.

Lexington Chief Mark Barnard said in a letter to Mayor Jim Gray his retirement would be effective Jan. 7. Gray named Barnard as chief in 2014.

The mayor said in a news release Thursday that the police department has excelled through Barnard's leadership.

Barnard has been with the police department for 31 years. He said it has been his "privilege to serve" with the department's more than 700 officers and staff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release said Assistant Chief Ron Compton will be interim chief until a successor for Barnard is appointed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

    Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video 7:44

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching 1:26

UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching

View More Video