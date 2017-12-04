Kentucky

Kentucky lowering lake to improve fish populations

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:24 AM

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky.

The state is lowering a lake in Kentucky to try to improve fish populations there.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist David Baker Beaver Lake in Anderson County will be drawn down 8 feet (2.4 meters) for a fish habitat project. Included will be placement of pallet stacks, brush piles, PVC habitat structures and stake beds.

After starting the drawdown in early November, the lake is 3 feet (0.9 meters) lower than normal. Baker says the boat ramp and fishing pier are not usable currently.

He says recently planted winter rye on newly exposed mud flats will release nutrients back into the lake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state said in a release that fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill and red-ear sunfish should improve.

Refilling the lake will begin in March, and with the intent to finish by April.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

    Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video 7:44

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching 1:26

UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching

View More Video