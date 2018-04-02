More Videos

Teachers watch, chant as Senate votes on budget, tax changes

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm

UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching

Video: Deer collision caught on police dash cam

Mingione: When both Louisville and UK are competitive in baseball, it's good for the state of Kentucky

Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball

Senate President Robert Stivers defends tax changes

House passes 300+ page tax bill despite little time to review

The Kentucky House voted yes 51-44 on a tax reform bill, despite concerns raised about member having to sift through the 300+ page bill on the same day it arrived.
Marcus Dorseym mdorsey@herald-leader.com
A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.

Video: Deer collision caught on police dash cam

The Kenton County police department's video of an officer's collision with a deer has generated national and international notice. The department posted the video on Facebook and emphasized how the officer involved was able to maintain control of the police car because he "applied his brakes and steered away from the deer in a controlled manner." The officer wasn't injured and damage to the car was minimal considering the impact. The deer also appeared unharmed.