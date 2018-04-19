Discovery of 'extremely' malnourished Kentucky toddler leads to charges

A Laurel County mother was charged Wednesday after child services workers found her 2-year-old son was malnourished with numerous bruises and cuts, according to court records.
Sarah Sizemore, 30, of London, failed to seek medical attention for her son, according to her arrest citation. Child services said it was obvious the toddler was suffering from malnutrition.
The toddler was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London and then by ambulance to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where medical staff reported that the child was suffering from "extreme malnutrition," Sizemore's arrest citation said.
Sizemore was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Laurel County jail records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
