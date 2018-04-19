Engagement photos take an unusual turn for this Kentucky couple. Facebook notices.

A free engagement photo session allowed Kentucky couple Kristen Renee Curtis and Jonathan Kasey Casebolt to show off their personalities in atypical ways.
It didn't take long for the web to take notice. The results were shared.
The Pike County couple, big fans of Hollywood glamor and retro pop culture, spoke with their photographer Deneisha Osborne about incorporating both into their photo shoot, Curtis said. The result was a collection of photos of the couple in 1950s-era clothing at a Pikeville festival.
Looking a bit like Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from "Grease," Curtis flashed a yellow dress Wednesday to go with her white heels and red lipstick, while Casebolt wore a black leather jacket over a white shirt with jeans. They posed in public at the Hillbilly Days carnival.
"We decided that we didn't want to do the same kind of shoot everyone else is doing," Curtis said. "We wanted to show our personalities and interests in our photos so maybe one day we could inspire other couples and even our kids to be themselves."
Curtis called the photo shoot one of the best days of her life.
Osborne, of Moments of the Heart Photography, posted several of the photos early Thursday and said "it's so much fun to be able to break the mold and do a creative session that fits a couple's personality so well."
The photo shoot reminded Curtis of her fiance's proposal, when Casebolt got down on one knee at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and popped the question.
"We love this time of year anyways so to be in the middle of the carnival, surrounded by the community we love, and to have our love on display in the public was reminiscent of our engagement at Disney World" where Casebolt proposed in front of Cinderella's castle," Curtis said.
Curtis was able to get the initial photo session with Osborne through a contest at the East Kentucky Bridal Show, she said.
"She treated us like we were stars and was very open and accommodating to all that we wanted," she said.
The happy couple is planning a Nov. 10th wedding.
