Could Ohtani emergence open door for 2-way college players?

FILE - At left, in an April 17, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, in Anaheim, Calif. At right, in an April 13, 2018, file photo, Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Kansas City, Mo. Former major-leaguers such as Dave Winfield, Todd Helton and Mark Kotsay were great pitchers and hitters as collegians but had to give up dual roles to be position players as pros. With the hubbub over Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, Louisville coach Dan McDonnell says the time has come for collegians excelling as pitchers and hitters to get more opportunities to do both as professionals. File AP Photo