Student dies following prom night crash

One of four Cincinnati-area students involved in a car accident on their way to prom Friday has died, according to media reports.
The crash occurred in Liberty Township around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a 17-year-old driver of a Tesla sedan sped as they crested a hill, veered into the opposite lane and caused the car to overturn when overcorrecting, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Kaylie Jackson, 17, was one of two Monroe High School students who was ejected from the vehicle. She died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to WCPO. She was a passenger in the car.
Her three friends, one of whom was trapped inside the vehicle, have been released from West Chester Hospital, WCPO reported.
Courtnie Foster, the sister of Mitchell Foster Jr., said her brother had to be cut from the vehicle.
"They were running late and he knew she was speeding, that's all he said," Foster told Fox 19.
Grief counselors were at the high school Monday, according to Fox 19.
"The kids are dealing with this tragedy in their own individual ways but, at this time, they are leaning on each other," Monroe Local Schools Superintendent Phil Cagwin told Fox 19.
The four friends involved in the crash were "inseparable" and had planned to attend Ohio State University together, according to WCPO.
Liberty Township is around 25 miles north of Cincinnati.
