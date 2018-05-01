Firefighters were working to extinguish fires as rail cars carrying automobiles burned after a derailment in Bullitt County Tuesday afternoon.
Train has derailed in Bullitt County; rail cars carrying automobiles are burning

By Karla Ward

May 01, 2018 06:01 PM

A train carrying automobiles derailed in a forested area of Bullitt County Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were working to extinguish fires as the cars burned.

Capt. Danny Thompson of the Bullitt County 911 Center said about nine train cars and two engines derailed just before 4 p.m. at Collins Hill Road north of Lebanon Junction.

"Right now, the immediate concern is extinguishing the fire," he said. "They're trying to get water to the scene."

Multiple fire departments responded.

No injuries have been reported.

Thompson said it was a CSX train. He did not know what kind of automobiles it was transporting.

The train was not thought to be carrying any hazardous materials.

He said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

WLKY captured video footage showing plumes of smoke billowing from the scene.

