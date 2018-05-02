Police chase starts in Scott County, ends 80 miles later with flat tires, arrest

A high-speed police chase Wednesday morning began in Georgetown and covered 80 miles to London, according to the London Police Department.
The Interstate 75 southbound chase was initiated by the Georgetown Police Department after a woman was involved in a hit and run accident, the police department said.
The woman drove in speeds in excess of 100 mph before spike strips were deployed near mile marker 41 on I-75 South. The vehicle's tires were flattened, leading to the vehicle coming to a rest.
Stacy Scot, 47, from Georgetown was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing or evading police, speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone, serving a parole violation warrant, no registration, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce an insurance card. She has been lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
According to an arrest citation obtained by LEX 18, police observed slurred speech and dilated pupils from Scott when she got out of the car. She told police she was detoxing from heroin and suboxone and hadn't used since Tuesday.
No one was hurt in the chase, police said.
London Police, Georgetown Police, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and the Laurel County Sheriff's Department were all involved in the chase.
