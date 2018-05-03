Kentucky deputy jumps on stolen farm tractor during pursuit, arrests man.

A man driving a stolen farming tractor was charged early Thursday after a Graves County deputy jumped onto the machine during a pursuit to stop it, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies were notified around 1:25 a.m. about a man slowly driving a farm tractor without lights on, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller stated he almost rear-ended the tractor.
When deputies found the tractor, the man refused to stop, the sheriff said. The driver told deputies he could not shut off the tractor and that he was on a short trip to the next county, according to the sheriff.
Deputy Richard Edwards jumped out of his patrol car and onto the tractor, where he located the choke and killed the engine while the tractor was moving, the sheriff said.
When he was arrested, Alex Garcia gave a fake name and claimed he was driving to Paducah, but he was actually driving south toward Tennessee, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Graves County Jail staff advised police that the male had just been released from jail.
He was charged with failure to display slow moving vehicle emblem/tape, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and giving false identification information.
The sheriff's office was searching for the owner of the tractor-trailer.
