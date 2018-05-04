Bus taking people to Kentucky Oaks involved in crash that kills pedestrian

Two buses transporting people to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks were involved in a collision outside the track that led to the death of a pedestrian, according to media reports.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Seventh Street and Arcade Avenue, WDRB reported. A bus, three cars and a limo bus were involved in the crash around 10:20 a.m. just a few blocks away from the track. Some bus service is being offered from parking areas to Churchill.
WHAS reported a person died in the crash. WDRB said the fatality was a man hit by the bus, and he died at the scene.
One person in the car was hurt and taken to the hospital, WDRB reported.
The crash was spread over several lanes of the road and a portion of a grocery store parking lot, according to WDRB's Hayden Ristevski. Police think the pedestrian was killed while walking on the sidewalk, Ristevski reported.
The roadway will be closed for several hours and will impact Oaks Day traffic, according to news reports.
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Friday's Kentucky Oaks.
