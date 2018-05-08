Several inmates of Kentucky jail diagnosed with Hepatitis A

Four to five inmates at the Bullitt County Jail have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to media reports.
The Bullitt County Health Department told WLKY that nurses were sent to administer vaccines. The jail has been cleaned and disinfected, WAVE 3 reported.
As of April 28, there were 448 cases of Hepatitis A in Kentucky since November. Four died. There have been 24 cases of the illness in Bullitt County, WLKY said.
Hepatitis A has affected food workers in numerous Kentucky restaurants in various counties. The Fayette health department announced May 2 a case was diagnosed in a classroom at Millcreek Elementary School, but it was not revealed if the patient was an adult or child. As of last week, the county had three cases.
The liver disease caused by a virus hits adults the hardest, according to the health department. Symptoms include fatigue; sudden nausea and vomiting; abdominal pain or discomfort; loss of appetite; low-grade fever; dark urine; joint pain; yellowing of the skin and eyes; and intense itching.
People are at risk for the virus if they have been exposed to someone with it; have traveled to a country where the virus is common; have had sexual contact with an infected person; have used drugs; or have been homeless.
