McConnell campaign trolls losing Senate candidate with Netflix cocaine series

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign team took to Twitter Tuesday night to poke fun at U.S. Senate candidate Don Blankenship, who conceded Tuesday evening.
Blankenship referred to McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, as "Cocaine Mitch" in advertisements and said one of his goals as senator would be to "ditch Cocaine Mitch." He also targeted McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, U.S. transportation secretary for President Donald Trump.
"His father-in-law who founded and owns a large Chinese shipping company has given Mitch and his wife millions of dollars over the years. The company was implicated recently in smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Europe, hidden aboard a company ship carrying foreign coal was $7 million dollars of cocaine and that is why we've deemed him 'Cocaine Mitch,'" the Blankenship press release said.
So when Blankenship lost Tuesday night in West Virginia, the McConnell team struck back, possibly referencing the Netflix show "Narcos."
The tweet shows McConnell surrounded by a white, powdery substance and the phrase "Thanks for playing, Don" beside him. The image is reminiscent of the promotional poster for "Narcos," a show centered around Pablo Escobar and cocaine trade in Colombia in the late 1980s.
The official "Narcos" Twitter page responded to McConnell's team, saying "Low blow, Mitch."
Blankenship is a former coal executive who spent time in prison in 2010 following a mine explosion that killed 29 miners. He lost in the primary to Patrick Morrisey.
