Prestonsburg man accused of shooting two people. One of them was his wife.

A Prestonsburg man has been charged with attempted murder of his wife and another man after they were found with gunshot wounds in rural Laurel County on Saturday, police said.
The Laurel County Sheriff's department was called to a wooded area about 8 miles north of London at 4:40 p.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been shot once. They were both airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
After a search of the area, sheriff's deputies and Kentucky State Police arrested Dallas L. Music, 29, of Prestonsburg and charged him with attempted murder, first degree assault, six counts of wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. They later identified the female victim as Music's wife, Brittany Music, and said the man was a 35-year-old Gary Shane Johnson of Lancaster. They also found a 9 mm pistol that had been thrown in a nearby creek.
Dallas Music is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center. Police said Music was allegedly involved in an earlier incident in which trash was thrown from a vehicle and Music allegedly fired a pistol near six people.
Both incidents are still under investigation.
