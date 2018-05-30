Kentucky man accused of not delivering $149,500 dumpsters. He was dumped in jail.

A Louisville man has been charged after selling nearly $150,000 worth of dumpsters on eBay and not delivering them to his customers., police said.
Jorge Zayas-Montejo, 29, is accused of receiving $149,500 from three victims during December 2017, according to court documents. He used the name Blue J Fabrications, which is a Louisville-based machine and tool repair business, police said.
After Zayas-Montejo received the money through wire transfers, he allegedly did not deliver the dumpsters, his arrest citation said. The victims were unable to reach Zayas-Montejo through phone, letter and in person, court documents show.
This led to a warrant for his arrest being issued on March 12, police said. He was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Police Department Tuesday.
He was charged with theft by deception of more than $10,000 and was placed at Louisville Metro Corrections.
