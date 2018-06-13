Mark your calendars. World Cup matches in 2026 could be a short drive away.

For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is headed to the U.S. It's a long eight years to wait until the 2026 event, but Kentuckians may not have to travel far for some of the matches.
The so-called "United Bid" was selected over Morocco on Wednesday in Russia by a 134-65 vote among the FIFA governing body. By being a host country for the event along with Mexico and Canada, the U.S. will receive an automatic berth in the 2026 World Cup.
Cincinnati and Nashville are both listed in the United Bid as official host cities, along with 23 other cities throughout North America. Sixty of the World Cup games in 2026 will take place in the U.S., with Canada and Mexico splitting the remaining 20.
Host cities will not be picked until the end of 2020. Each city would likely host five or six games. Sixteen of the 23 cities in the running will host games.
Nashville mayor David Briley tweeted Wednesday that "Nashville will be ready to put this soccer city on the world's greatest stage in 8 years." Nashville's proposal is to host games at Nissan Stadium, where the Tennessee Titans play.
Any games in Cincinnati would be played in Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 87,000-capacity MetLife Stadium outside New York is proposed for the championship of the 2026 World Cup.
The 2026 World Cup is projected to generate more than $14 billion in revenue and nearly six million tickets are expected to be sold.
The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994. The 2026 World Cup will see the premier soccer event in the world expand from 32 teams to 48 teams.
List of United Bid host cities:
United States: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington DC
Canada: Edmonton, Montréal, Toronto
Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
