Kentucky woman spots bear, but it wasn't where it belonged

A black bear was roaming the downtown streets of Gatlinburg, but the Kentucky woman who captured evidence of it on video said she wasn't frightened.
Laura Devine, of Harrodsburg, said she was unloading her vehicle on June 14 while on vacation in Gatlinburg when a black bear came down a hill in front of the Gatlinburg Fire Department and beside her motel.
She said she has seen bears previously while vacationing in the Smokey Mountains, but she had never been able to capture video of them.
"It wasn't frightening," she said. "We have seen them there before, same location. It was very exciting to actually catch it on video."
Devine's video has been viewed 1.1 million times and has been shared by more than 23,000 people.
It certainly wasn't the first time bears have been roaming around Gatlinburg, and it likely won't be the last. One woman was "freaking out" on June 12 when a bear dashed across a downtown street.
Last year, a bear raided a candy shop in Gatlinburg after plowing into a screaming crowd.
Luckily, no one was injured during Devine's encounter. Since 2000, there have been five bear attacks and one death in the area around Gatlinburg, according to WATE.
