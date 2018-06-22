Bardstown bourbon facility collapses

A large portion of a bourbon barrel storage facility at Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown collapsed Friday, according to the company.
The collapse of about half of the facility occurred around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Nelson County Emergency Management Director Joe Prewitt. No one was injured in the collapse, said Amy Preske, spokeswoman for Barton Brands.
"We are still assessing the damage," Preske said.
Bourbon barrels are shown stacked in a mess in a photo on WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Around 9,000 barrels were in the storage building, called a rickhouse, Prewitt said, but he's unsure how many were affected by the collapse.
He also said the rickhouse sits on a slope and some of the barrels rolled down it toward a wooded area along a small tributary of the Beech Fork River. A concern, Prewitt said, is that the whiskey could make its way into the river.
That is what happened in 2010, when a fire destroyed a bourbon warehouse at the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, reducing a seven-story rickhouse and thousands of barrels to rubble. Bourbon running off the bluff contaminated the Kentucky River, which supplied water to the city. The drinking water system was shut down and there was a massive fish kill along a 66-mile stretch of the river.
The cause of the facility collapse has not been determined, Prewitt added. The building is not at risk of a fire, he said.
"These warehouses are built pretty study. I don't know how it could have happened at this time," he said.
Barton 1792 Distillery is owned by Sazerac, the parent company of Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. Barton Brands of Kentucky has facilities in Bardstown, Baltimore, Md., and Carson, Calif. The Barton 1792 Distillery was established in 1879 and is the oldest fully-operating distillery in Bardstown, according to the company.
Besides the distillery, there are 28 warehouses and 22 other buildings on the 196-acre property, which makes and ages several award-winning small batch bourbons. It is named for the year that Kentucky became a state.
Bourbon warehouses constructed of wood and holding thousands of gallons of flammable liquid have been the scenes of spectacular disasters. In 2003, a Jim Beam warehouse holding 800,000 gallons of whiskey caught fire after the building apparently was struck by lightning.
Bardstown firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to three nearby warehouses. Alcohol from 19,000 burning barrels in the warehouse spilled into a nearby creek that was dammed up to prevent the fire from spreading.
Firefighters weren't as fortunate in 1996, when a warehouse at Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown caught fire. Before that blaze was put out, flames shooting 300-400 feet in the air caught seven warehouses and the distillery itself on fire.
And in 2006, a storm with tornado-strength winds tore the roof and part of a brick wall off of two Buffalo Trace warehouses. Ironically, the bourbon later released from the remaining barrels, the 2012 E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C "Tornado Surviving" Bourbon, was hailed as some of the best.
In 2015, the Silver Trail Distillery, a small craft distiller in Hardin, exploded, killing one and severely burning another. The Kentucky fire marshal's investigation blamed the fire on faulty equipment.
