Convicted killer of 5-year-old must serve life in prison, parole board decides

A woman who was convicted of murdering her 5-year-old daughter in Kentucky in 1989 by sealing her inside a garbage bag must serve a life sentence, a Kentucky parole board decided Monday.
Roxanne Suleski was up for parole after serving 25 years for the murder of her daughter, Alex Suleski. Suleski's older daughter, Nyssa Corbin, testified in 1993 that her mother placed Alex in a garbage bag and tied it shut as punishment for the young girl wetting herself. She was dead the next day after she was placed inside another garbage bag for more punishment.
Corbin spoke at last week's victim hearing and said her mother is incapable of living in society.
"She's cold, unemotional and will manipulate whoever she needs to get what she wants," Corbin told the parole board. "She never had any sympathy for her own children and she only cares about herself. If she sees you, she will definitely lie to you."
Suleski, who lived in Radcliff when the murder of Alex took place, was scheduled to have her parole hearing Tuesday, but chose to waive her hearing and requested to serve out the remainder of her life sentence.
The board still deliberated Monday and came to the conclusion that Suleski should be in prison for the rest of her life. She has been jailed at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women in Pewee Valley.
The ex-husband of Roxanne Suleski, Thomas Suleski, was also convicted of the murder of Alex. Corbin said in her 1993 testimony that Thomas, her stepfather, buried the body at a nearby park and returned two years later to dig up and smash the remains.
The Suleskis claimed Alex was missing, which prompted an extensive search that spanned four years. Corbin's testimony eventually put her mother and stepfather in jail.
Thomas Suleski has a parole hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
