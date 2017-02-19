If it’s February and 72 degrees, we’ve been here before

Winter is still here, but Monday might feel like spring.
WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey says in his blog that Monday’s high could be 70 to 75 degrees with partly sunny skies. The record in Lexington for Feb. 20 is 72 degrees, set last year.
Strong winds ahead of a weak system will move through Lexington Tuesday and early Wednesday. A scattered shower or thunderstorm may occur as temperatures stay around 70 degrees for the high. Thursday also looks to be warm with a high of 74 degrees.
However, by Friday, a very active weather pattern could bring showers to Lexington with temperatures hovering around 70. Temperatures may dip into the mid-40s by Friday night.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to be about 25 degrees above normal for February. The average high in February for Lexington is 46 degrees, according to USclimatedata.com.
Trey Crumbie
