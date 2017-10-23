Not so cold duck? Man keeps looking for bird thought extinct

This October 2017 photo provided by the Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates shows a specimen of a pink-headed duck in Ithaca, N.Y. Because of the age of the specimen, the head has changed colors. In October 2017, Richard Thorns plans to launch a seventh expedition into the inaccessible wilds of Myanmar to search for the pink-headed duck that hasn’t been seen alive since 1949, and that was in India. No one has seen the bird alive in Myanmar in more than a century. Cornell University Museum of Vertebrates via AP Marilu Lopez Fretts