This Oct. 18, 2017 photo released by the Maryland Heights Police Department shows 48 stolen pumpkins recovered from an SUV in Maryland Heights, Mo. Police caught three teenagers and are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered. Maryland Heights Police Department via AP)

Weird

Police post 'pumpkin lineup' after recovering stolen squash

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:08 AM

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.

Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will says was "top-to-bottom orange."

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook . Will says police have been "inundated" with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

