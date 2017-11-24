Weird

Firefighters help rescue dog from tunnel dug by tortoise

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:20 AM

CHANDLER, Ariz.

A dog wouldn't come out after chasing a cat into a tunnel dug by a giant tortoise in the back yard of a home in a Phoenix suburb, so homeowner Toby Passmore called for help.

Chandler firefighters responded Wednesday with people and shovels and, with the help of a city backhoe, began unearthing the 6-foot-deep tunnel dug by Passmore's tortoise.

That allowed Passmore to squirm head-first into the hole and see that his Scottish Schnauzer "was willfully inside the hole" where it had cornered the cat.

With his ankles held by firefighters, Passmore was able to pull the dog out. It emerged dirty but unharmed.

The rescuers left the hole open to allow the cat to leave when it felt safe.

