Opinion: The truth about Trump’s worrisome war on media

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

0:34 Central Bank robbery

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch