Your furry mistake can be your greatest blessing -- and your greatest heartbreak

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky Pause

0:22 Protester Dave Hall calls Trump 'a very dangerous man'

0:35 Trump supporter Jeffrey Wilson at Freedom Hall to 'help make America great again'

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul predicts House will vote down GOP health plan

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case