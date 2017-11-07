House Dems’ 2018 take: Americans crave change in GOP’s Washington

0:56 Kentucky mayor on former resident accused of killing Charlottesville protester Pause

0:43 FCC Commenting Instructions

1:07 'Witness to history.' Jerry Tipton accepts 2017 Kentucky Sports Media Award

1:53 A proud parent accepts Justin Thomas' award as 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

1:25 'Nothing will bring back my brother.' A violent night in Lexington

0:37 Ex-miner says he'll 'probably die' trying to work if he loses disability benefits

1:29 How did Kentucky hold off Ohio State to sign a four-star prospect?

0:57 'It makes it tough for our community,' police said after 3 homicides in six hours

1:38 He was a bored teenager. Now his YouTube channel has 34.5 million views.