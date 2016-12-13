Joel Pett on McConnell, Russian hacking

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show Pause

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:19 John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

3:15 Briscoe, Monk happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

1:41 Hofstra coach: Cal's Cats play hard, they compete

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

4:46 Kentucky's players celebrate the win over Louisville