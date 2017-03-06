Pett on food politics

2:30 Promoting positive interactions between police and people with autism Pause

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops