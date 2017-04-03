Pett on Mitch, judiciary

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour Pause

1:53 Nick Haynes on offensive line variation, increased leadership role

1:32 Eli Brown shares about his competitive relationship with Josh Allen

5:09 No. 1 basketball recruit in 2018 class talks from Peach Jam

1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

0:35 Learn how to make pimiento cheese in 35 seconds

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors