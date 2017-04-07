U.S. can’t fix Syria

Stay out of Syria, it’s a graveyard of failure. It’s horrible that people are being gassed but it’s been going on for years and the Arab countries should be responsible for dealing with the issue; it’s their backyard.
We can do nothing there and can’t afford the costs anyhow, regardless of how much Sen. John McCain puffs about it. Who would assume leadership there if we get involved; it will be just like Clinton’s Libyan policy failure, a cesspool of confusion.
Our policymakers should not be influenced by the media’s pictures of dead children; children have been dying in war in Syria for eight years, it’s not news and it’s not our fight.
We’ve wasted enough money in the Mideast for the last 70 years and accomplished nothing; they’re still fighting each other. American taxpayers are tired of footing the bill for the Arabs’ inhumane treatment of their own people. Let the oil-rich Arab countries fix their own problems.
Oliver Cromwell once wrote, “Though peace be made, yet it’s interest that keeps peace.” Active involvement in Syria’s civil war is not in our best interest. Let’s keep America first.
Robert Adams
Lexington
