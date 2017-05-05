Joel Pett

May 05, 2017 6:41 AM

Joel Pett: Derby hats for Gov. Matt Bevin

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143

John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143 8:56

John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143
Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look 1:55

Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look
It's all about the hat for horse racing fans 4:32

It's all about the hat for horse racing fans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos