Joel Pett

May 21, 2017 6:44 AM

Pett on Trump, Lexington council, mayor

Joel Pett’s editorial cartoon for Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jockeys before the Preakness Stakes

Jockeys before the Preakness Stakes 0:21

Jockeys before the Preakness Stakes
Todd Pletcher: Always Dreaming just didn't have it 1:35

Todd Pletcher: Always Dreaming just didn't have it
UK wins pitching duel 2:10

UK wins pitching duel

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos