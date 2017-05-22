Joel Pett population cartoons

So....I have the high honor of having received the Global Media Award for cartoons from the Population Institute in Washington four times. This is no doubt due to the fact that of the seven-plus billion humans currently inhabiting the planet, from Trump Tower penthouse to Syrian refugee camp, approximately ten of us draw cartoons about population issues. Much like the titans of industry, I always liked a competition that was stacked in my favor.
Occasionally someone takes note of the subject and asks me about it. That happened last week when a film producer, writer and blogger named Dave Gardner, Executive Director of World Population Balance, (motto: Overpopulation IS Solvable!) interviewed me over the phone. Dave had, rather unbelievably, gathered up a number of my scribblings on the subject of how-on-earth-does-ANYONE-think-we-can-keep doing this? and so, to help his no doubt befuddled listeners and readers, I’ve posted them here. Many thanks to Dave, WPB and any of the billions of humans who might stumble across this. JP
