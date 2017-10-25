Pett on harassment

October 25, 2017 5:16 PM
“It’s a GIRL!” (sign here, please...)
After graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville, UK freshman Evan Pride lands lead actor role in his first college play, Little Shop of Horrors, performing this Thursday through Saturday at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts building on Rose street.
