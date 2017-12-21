Trump campaign secrets being exposed, connected

It’s all coming out now: the cross connections and the help that President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians gave each other to bring down Hillary Clinton. They targeted potentially susceptible voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania with direct mailings, as well as with tailored Facebook and Twitter messages from Russian trolls.
So how did they know who to target? The Trump campaign paid the Rebekah Mercer-financed firm Cambridge Analytica $6 million. They had Jared Kushner and his data housing and mining operations, which provided voter names, addresses and prior voting records for targeting purposes.
Wikileaks housed the stolen Democratic National Convention information. They coordinated with Trump operatives to distribute the information where it would do them the most good.
The whole gang colluded to bring down Clinton and they were financed by money provided by Vladimir Putin’s Russian oligarch cronies. All this and more should form the basis of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s findings early next year.
The whole Republican campaign and Russian operations were sordid and rotten to the core. It’s no wonder Trump yelps like a dog whose tail has been run over whenever the investigation gets too close to him.
Jim Porter
Danville
