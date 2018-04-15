More Videos

Joel Pett on how he draws Mitch McConnell 116

'An all-out assault against public education.' Teachers cheer as senator blasts Bevin. 59

'He's just resorted to bullying.' Teachers at the Capitol respond to Bevin's comments on rallies. 130

'It's unfathomable.' President of teachers association reacts to Bevin comments. 39

The rise of A.J. Rose: 'It really felt like he took a big step' 58

Residents, dogs unite at town hall after neighborhood announces 11-breed ban 91

Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback' 116

Watch slow-motion recaps of Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game 77

What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game? 90

Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game 46

Joel Pett on drawing "Mouthy" Matt Bevin

Cut! I left out the greedy, thuggish teachers, responsible for child molesting!
Giselle Keena
Joel Pett

For me, it's difficult to capture the true unvarnished dastardliness of Kentucky's senior senator, but videographer Giselle Keena and I recently took a potshot at it. Money may be speech, but so is vitriolic, tongue-in-cheek satire!