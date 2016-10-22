Fight for better wages now moves to Frankfort

The most disappointing result of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s 6-1 decision to strike down the minimum wage increase enacted in Louisville in 2014 is that it threatens the fragile economic security of thousands of hard-working Kentuckians.
The ruling also effectively nullified a similar measure passed in Lexington last year to phase in an increase from the federal minimum of $7.25 to $10.10 over three years. Lexington’s first increase, to $8.20 an hour, took place July 1.
Most low-wage workers are adults, many single mothers. They are people struggling to pay rent and utilities, buy food and keep themselves and their families clothed. We all know that’s not possible at the current minimum wage, equal to $15,000 for a year of full-time work.
When Lexington was debating the minimum wage increase last year, some naysayers argued that the Urban County Council should wait until the Louisville case, which was already in the courts, was decided by the Supreme Court.
Councilman Kevin Stinnett, who was among them, repeated this assertion Thursday in wake of the decision. “We spent a lot of time on this ... and now it’s for nothing.”
That debate was not for nothing. It brought into focus the thousands who work for strikingly low wages in this prosperous community. Also, we hope, employers of low-wage workers will not roll back that increase.
The court’s decision means the issue is now in the hands of the General Assembly. It should follow the lead of 29 states and the District of Columbia which have, like Louisville and Lexington, opted to raise wages.
