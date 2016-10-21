Lexington should tackle gun violence

Lexington, like the rest of the country, is safer than it has been in decades. But, like Louisville and some other cities, Lexington also is suffering a spike in gun violence, says Police Chief Mark Barnard.
Barnard, whose 30 years of policing in Lexington include a stint as a homicide detective, is observing several other related and troubling trends:
▪ When shots are fired, it is increasingly a barrage of bullets, due to the prevalence of high-capacity magazines. It’s not unusual for police to recover 10 to 15 shell casings at a shooting site. An innocent bystander is more likely to be wounded or killed when so many bullets are fired.
Since 2014 at least four Lexington residents have died only because they happened to be in the wrong spot when gunfire erupted in a public place: Antonio Franklin Jr., 21, in Duncan Park in 2014; Kwame El-Amin, 42, on Father’s Day in 2015 at Douglass Park when it was crowded with fans of the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament, four others were injured in that still unsolved shooting; Maryiah Coleman, 22 and eight months pregnant, when she was walking her dog outside her Winburn Drive apartment complex last month, also unsolved; Trinity Gay, 15, when people in two separate cars fired at each other in the parking lot of a popular late-night restaurant on South Broadway near the University of Kentucky early Oct. 16.
▪ Police are encountering more people than ever who are carrying guns, including convicted felons who by law are barred from possessing a firearm, and teens as young as 14 and 15.
In a country where guns outnumber people it’s no problem for kids who are too young to legally buy cigarettes or beer to obtain powerful handguns and settle adolescent grudges with lethal results.
Vigils and pleas by victims of gun violence for witnesses to come forward are becoming almost routine in Lexington.
Last year, BUILD, the coalition of 27 Central Kentucky religious congregations, identified gun violence and open-air drug marketing in Lexington as major concerns. BUILD is urging the city to bring in the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York to help develop strategies for reducing violence and making all of our neighborhoods safe for all.
In the wake of Trinity Gay’s killing, which attracted international attention because her father is Olympic runner Tyson Gay, Mayor Jim Gray last week called for a review of the city’s response to gun violence. Gray wisely wants the examination to go beyond police policy to address the roots of violence.
Gray’s review should include consideration of partnering with the National Network, which has helped other cities develop best practices and was chosen by the U.S. Department of Justice to help develop model programs in six cities for strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and communities. A collaboration between the National Network and Lexington’s police force, which is highly qualified and genuinely committed to community involvement, could produce innovative solutions — not just here but also for other places.
Lexington should call on Kentucky lawmakers to remove state-imposed barriers to local governments enacting gun-safety measures. State law even requires public auctions of guns confiscated by police, including guns used to shoot police officers. And, while it may seem futile, Lexington should call on Congress to enact common-sense gun laws and close loopholes that arm criminals and kids.
Lexington police accept anonymous information via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and Text-a-Tip. Text tips, video and photos to 274637 then type LEXPD in the message followed by the tip.
That’s smart policing, but we must strive to be a city in which all citizens, no matter where they live, feel safe calling the police, asking for help and reporting crime.
