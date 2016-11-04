Financial aid shift boosts students, UK

A lot of people, including this editorial board, have worried that cost is depriving too many Kentuckians of a shot at higher education, while also depriving Kentucky of the economic boost that comes with having more highly-educated people.
Kudos to the University of Kentucky for confirming and quantifying this concern and, best of all, acting in response to it.
Starting with next fall’s entering class, UK will begin a dramatic shift in its student aid dollars to students who need help paying for college.
UK’s goal is to boost graduation rates, which are inching up too slowly despite new supports for undergrads and generous aid packages to top high-school scholars.
In searching for ways to graduate more students, UK’s analytics team studied why undergraduates drop out and discovered that academic weakness is not the problem. A third of freshmen who did not return the next year had a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Money determined whether students persisted. UK even pinned down the financial tipping point: a $5,000 gap between college costs and ability to pay after a student receives the state and federal loans, grants and work studies for which he or she qualified. The likelihood of dropping out rises as that gap increases. The total cost of attending UK for a year, including tuition, books, housing and meals, is $28,000.
Like many universities, UK in 2001 began trying to raise its academic ranking by using financial aid to recruit the highest-scoring high school grads. As a result, UK now awards 90 percent of the financial aid that it provides based solely on grades and test scores without regard to a student’s finances.
In 2014, the Herald-Leader’s Linda Blackford reported on how the shift toward merit aid had increased the divide between the haves and have-nots in higher education, not just here but across the nation, and meant that for many talented Kentucky youngsters their top college choice was out of reach.
In the future, under the new approach, 65 percent of financial aid will be based on financial need and include Provost Persistence Grants to help students with one-time financial needs.
UK will spend about $113 million from its general funds on student financial aid this year. To put that into perspective, total outstanding federal student loan debt in Kentucky was $13.4 billion in 2014. While UK’s shift to more need-based aid is no cure-all, it is an encouraging step in the right direction. So, we hope the acronym UK LEADS (Leveraging Economic Affordability for Developing Success) proves prophetic.
The new emphasis on need-based aid will be accompanied by less emphasis on college-entrance exam scores in admissions. UK Provost Tim Tracy says ACT scores increasingly reflect the ability of a student to pay for test preparation courses and to repeat the test in quest of a higher scores while high school GPA is an indicator of persistence. Like the nation as a whole, Tracy told us, UK students increasingly belong to families with higher incomes or those with lower incomes as the middle hollows out.
While UK may enroll fewer National Merit Scholars in the future, Tracy said, modeling shows that filling the financial gap for lower income students will produce higher average ACT scores and grade point averages overall and that enrollment will not suffer, despite an upcoming dip in 18-year-old Kentuckians.
And, interestingly, if financially assisting needier students helps achieve the goal of raising the graduation rate from 63.5 percent to 70 percent and the retention rate after freshman year from 82.7 percent to 90 percent, Tracy says, it would move UK into the ranks of elite flagship land-grant universities.
Kentucky’s legislature and governor should follow UK’s lead by increasing need-based financial aid. At the very least Kentucky should be devoting 55 percent of lottery proceeds to need-based aid as state law requires and higher ed student body presidents recently urged.
