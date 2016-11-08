Big win, big responsibility for GOP in Ky.

A Republican wave swept out of the mountains and across Kentucky yesterday, as the GOP took control of the Kentucky House for the first time since 1921.
A year after outsider Matt Bevin won the governorship, Republicans, who already held a super majority in the Senate, have won control of Kentucky’s government.
We congratulate the new majority. They were richly funded, well organized and have earned their celebration.
Soon, Kentuckians will be expecting them to deliver.
Congratulations, also, to Republicans Rand Paul and Andy Barr, whom Kentucky voters overwhelmingly returned to Congress.
Republicans had the advantage of Donald Trump’s coattails, which were especially powerful in the mountains and the rest of rural Kentucky.
Paul, who was re-elected to a second term, delivered an acceptance speech that sounded very much like the opening salvo in the 2020 presidential race.
Clearly speaking to a national audience, Paul, whose presidential campaign was unsuccessful this year, quoted the English rock band Pink Floyd, spoke of “the journey to take back America” and said “stand with me now as together we seek a new vision of America.” He called on Republicans to make their party bigger and bolder and outlined his anti-interventionist foreign policy.
In the Sixth District, Rep. Andy Barr of Lexington was handily re-elected to a third term.
Congratulations, too, to the Democrats who stepped up to give voters a choice: Jim Gray, who will still be Lexington’s mayor after losing to Paul and who delivered an upbeat concession speech that sounded as if he might be looking to another statewide campaign, and and the Rev. Nancy Jo Kemper, former head of the Kentucky Council of Churches who was making her first run for public office.
