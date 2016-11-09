McConnell steps into larger role

It remains to be seen how much Trumpism and conservatism have in common.
But this much is clear: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has a more important role and bigger responsibilities than ever.
Republicans held the Senate against Democratic challengers on Tuesday, and, unlike House Speaker Paul Ryan, who openly clashed with Trump and may face a challenge from within his caucus, McConnell is secure in his post.
McConnell blames what he calls tepid economic growth on overregulation by President Barack Obama. With few specifics about a replacement, McConnell also has promised to undo Obama’s signature health-care law, which has given 500,000 Kentuckians access to health insurance and medical care.
On Wednesday, McConnell wisely said that Republicans should be humble about their mandate because overreaching after an election is “generally a mistake.”
With both Congress and the presidency in Republican hands, Americans and Kentuckians will be judging the results.
As a novice (and anything but humble) president takes the wheel, the battle-toughened McConnell should not hesitate to steer his party, the Senate and the country away from cliffs and potholes. The Senate has a duty to act as a check and balance on the executive even when they are of the same party.
