No time to backtrack on climate

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience Pause

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

2:20 Stoops: Cats full of energy ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:30 Box truck hits gas station Wednesday

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

4:23 John Calipari has team working on situational play

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes