A second Scott high school, at last

Late is better than never, much better.
The Scott County school board did the absolute right thing Tuesday by unanimously approving a tax increase that will fund a much-needed, too-long-delayed second high school.
Scott County High School, the only one in this rapidly growing district, has been seriously overcrowded for years. Now about 2,400 students are squeezed into a facility meant for 500 fewer. There has been talk about building a second high school since at least 2012, land has been purchased and a name chosen since 2015 but a variety of disputes have derailed it.
Superintendent Kevin Hub joined the district last summer with pushing for a millage increase to make a second high school possible as a top priority. Since that time a citizen group also organized to support the tax increase that finally passed Tuesday.
No one wants to pay more taxes but children miss educational, sports and enrichment opportunities in schools that are too large and crowded. The cost, about $75 a year for an average home, is a small price to pay for an investment that will yield returns for thousands of Scott County young people in the years to come.
Comments