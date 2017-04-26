Editorials

April 26, 2017 7:57 PM

Walk into Lexington’s black history

A part of Lexington’s past that’s too often invisible will be coming to light with a walking tour of black history.

Together Lexington, a coalition of 17 businesses and organizations seeking ways to improve understanding and quality of life, is putting $55,000 into interpretive signs at sites associated with slavery, Reconstruction, segregation and civil rights.

The idea grew from Together Lexington’s listening sessions called Courageous Conversations. The group also organized a workshop about how to expunge felony convictions and will help sponsor Picnic with the Police on May 20 at Douglass Park.

